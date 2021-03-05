Gragson under fire but defiant in return home to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson has returned home to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway mired in controversy.

He ripped a fellow driver over a crash at last weekend's race.

The 22-year-old Gragson is also being criticized for being an entitled young driver.

Gragson said he doesn't care and won't change his personality to suit others.

He said he's more determined to win than ever.

In four previous Xfinity Series starts at his home track, Gragson has never finished lower than sixth. He ws second last September.

Scott Gragson, who is Noah's father, was sentenced in September 2020 after being convicted of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a woman.

RELATED: Multi-millionaire real estate executive Scott Gragson receives sentence for deadly DUI crash