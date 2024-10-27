Vegas Golden Knights beat Sharks 7-3, extend home winning streak to six straight

LIVE UPDATES

9:50 VGK Goal: Mark Stone records his fourth goal of the season, 6-2 VGK

Mark Stone records his fourth goal of the season, 6-2 VGK 6:31 Sharks Goal: Luke Kunin scores, 7-3 VGK

Luke Kunin scores, 7-3 VGK 2:53 VGK Goal: Howden scores his second of the game, 7-3 VGK

Howden scores his second of the game, 7-3 VGK FINAL: 7-3 VGK



9:47 Sharks Goal: Mikael Granlund with the wrist shot and scores, 3-1 VGK

Mikael Granlund with the wrist shot and scores, 3-1 VGK 8:47 VGK Goal: Karlsson with his second goal of the night, 4-1 VGK

Karlsson with his second goal of the night, 4-1 VGK 1:34 VGK Goal: Pavel Dorofeyev scores, 5-1 VGK

Pavel Dorofeyev scores, 5-1 VGK 1:19 Sharks Goal: Nico Sturm finds the back of the net, 5-2 VGK

Nico Sturm finds the back of the net, 5-2 VGK 0:00 end of the second frame: 5-2 VGK

18:03 VGK Goal: Tanner Pearson with the opening goal of the night, 1-0 VGK

Tanner Pearson with the opening goal of the night, 1-0 VGK 16:24 VGK Goal: Jack Eichel with the slat shot goal assisted by captain Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo, 2-0 VGK

Jack Eichel with the slat shot goal assisted by captain Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo, 2-0 VGK 3:14 VGK Goal: Brett Howden scores his fourth of the season, 3-0 VGK

Brett Howden scores his fourth of the season, 3-0 VGK 0:00 end of the first period: VGK leads 3-0

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eyes are on Original Misfit William Karlsson as he is expected to return to the ice Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks.

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a Friday victory against the Ottawa Senators as they turn their attention to San Jose for another home game showdown.

Vegas is holding onto a homestand streak of wins so far this season at 5-0-0. A win against San Jose would make this their sixth this season at The Fortress, and the 318th win in franchise history.

After taking a win and a loss during the preseason, Saturday's game is the first of the season where VGK will face off against the Sharks.

Watch the start, correct the bad, and build off the good is what right wing Keegan Kolesar said as the lesson learned going into the game.

Team captain Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) this season, followed by center Jack Eichel with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).

You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Channel 13's Alex Eschelman is at the game and you can follow live score updates here.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

