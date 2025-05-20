LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coming off a Second Round playoff exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights are entering what could be another eventful offseason.

WATCH | Nick Walters breaks down what you need to know hitting the offseason

Who might not be back? What to know entering the Vegas Golden Knights' offseason

It won't be the offseason like the Knights saw last summer when the team saw an exodus of big-name players via free agency, including former Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault.

However, the team still has work to do before free agency begins on July 1.

Over the previous season, the VGK got ahead of things by signing extensions with defenseman Shea Theodore, D-man Brayden McNabb, forward Brett Howden, forward Keegan Kolesar, and goalie Adin Hill.

Entering this offseason, the team's key unrestricted free agents are four forwards in Reilly Smith, Brandon Saad, Victor Olofsson, and Tanner Pearson, along with goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Nic Hague headlines the team's restricted free agents, Vegas able to match other teams' offers this year. Forwards Alexander Holtz and Cole Schwindt are also RFAs.

WATCH | Golden Knights share final thoughts on playoff elimination and Season 8 at locker cleanout day