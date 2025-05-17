Golden Knights share final thoughts on playoff elimination and Season 8 at locker cleanout day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The curtain closed on the Vegas Golden Knights' season Wednesday night in a 1-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Second Round.

The Guys in Gold enjoyed a milestone regular season, reaching 50 wins for the third time in franchise history and winning the Pacific Division for the fourth time, but ultimately couldn't make a deep run.

VIDEO: Vegas Golden Knights talk with the press before leaving for offseason

On Friday, the Knights were back at City National Arena for end-of-season meetings with GM Kelly McCrimmon and head coach Bruce Cassidy. The VGK met with the media before leaving for the offseason.

"It's tough to sit here and not still be playing," star forward Jack Eichel said. "We were one of the final eight teams remaining, but at the end of the day, we didn't achieve what we wanted to do."

Loyal 'Vegas Born' fans made themselves at home outside, supporting the team and getting some autographs afterwards.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters was there and asked the Knights about being eliminated and how they reflect on the season that was. Hear from the team in our coverage from CNA.

Players who spoke Friday were Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Brayden McNabb, Alex Pietrangelo, William Karlsson, Noah Hanifin, Shea Theodore, Reilly Smith, Tomas Hertl, and Adin Hill.

Cassidy and McCrimmon will speak Saturday morning at 9 AM.