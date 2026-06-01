WATCH: Vegas Golden Knights leadership talks preparations for Stanley Cup finals

RALEIGH, N.C. (KTNV) — The slate is set, and the battle for the Stanley Cup is almost upon us as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Guys in Gold are in North Carolina as they prepare to start this series after coming off a clean sweep against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.
You can watch the full media briefing with VGK leadership here beginning at 11 a.m.
Game 1 is set for Tuesday June 2, with puck drop at 5 p.m., and you can catch all the action right here on Channel 13 with our pre-game coverage beginning at 4 p.m.
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