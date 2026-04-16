VGK's Game 1 of Round 1 is set. Here's where and when to watch the guys in Gold.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Game 1 is set.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Utah Mammoth on home ice on Sunday, April 19, in their first game of the 2026 playoffs.

This marks the team's eighth playoff appearance in the franchise's nine-season history.

The Golden Knights clinched home-ice advantage after Wednesday's win against the Seattle Kraken, winning the team's fifth Pacific Division title in the process.

Game 1 will be available on The Spot - Vegas 34 and KnightTime+, or you can listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.