Vegas Golden Knights return home to triumph over Florida Panthers for final time this season

LIVE BLOG

3rd Period

0:00 - Tomas Hertl scores his 18th goal of the season under a minute left in the game to secure the 4-1 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champions, 4-1 VGK

8:28 VGK Goal - Jack Eichel gives the Knights a 3-1 lead, 3-1 VGK

18:04 Panthers Goal - Anton Lundell scores, 2-1 VGK

2nd Period

0:00 - 2-0 VGK

14:20 - Tanner Pearson with the wrister, 2-0 VGK

1st Period

0:00 - 1-0 VGK

14:34 VGK Goal - Brayden McNabb with the slap shot goal, 1-0 VGK

It's game day at the Fortress as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers for the last time this season.

Coming off a 4-3 loss against the Dallas Stars on the road, the Knights are hoping a victory in Sunday night's game will set the stage for their three-game homestand.

VGK sits at a 3-2-1 record at T-Mobile for January and have landed more wins on home ice throughout this season (18-6-1 home record) despite some recent struggles. Center Jack Eichel said they've "done enough talking" and the team is focusing on a commitment to the competition and the will to win.

The Knights lost their first game with the Panthers back in October during overtime and have a 6-9-1 record with Eastern Conference opponents, but they stand at 4-3-1 with the Atlantic Division.

Milestones to watch for



Mark Stone is two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight.

Brayden McNabb is five assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev is eight points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore is eight games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden is one game away from 400 career games

Tanner Pearson is seven games away from 700 career games

Nicolas Roy is 10 assists away from 100 career assists

Jack Eichel leads the team with 61 points (14 goals, 47 assists) followed by Captain Mark Stone with 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists) and Shea Theodore with 44 points (6 goals, 38 assists).

A Vegas victory Sunday night would be the 343rd win in franchise history and give the Golden Knights a 7-5-2 all-time record against Florida and put them at a 19-6-1 record at home for this season.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.



