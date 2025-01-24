Can the Golden Knights secure a win over the Dallas Stars?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights travel for the second game of a back-to-back against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center.

The Golden Knights held the St. Louis Blues to eight shots on goal through two periods and 17 shots on goal overall in the win on Thursday night.

Ivan Barbashev mentioned how they played as a team to improve their ability to shut down the blueline and minimize shots from the opposing team.

Vegas will play in 13 back-to-back games this season. So far, they have a 4-4-0 record in game one and a 5-2-0 record in game two.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he believes in game-to-game momentum, and the team will need to start on time, be opportunistic, and be resilient in game two of this back-to-back to have a similar result to Thursday’s game one.

This game will be airing on ESPN at 4:30 p.m.