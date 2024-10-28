Vegas Golden Knights remain undefeated on home ice after 5-0 matchup with Calgary Flames

LIVE UPDATES

1st Period



6:39 - VGK goal : Alex Pietrangelo nets his first goal of the season. On the assist, Alexander Holtz records a point for the fourth straight game. VGK lead 1-0 in the 1st.

End of 1st: Golden Knights lead 1-0

2nd Period

3:30 - VGK goal: League points leader Mark Stone nets his fifth goal of the season with Jack Eichel on the assist on his birthday. VGK on top 2-0 in the 2nd.

8:03 - End of VGK power play: Knights can't capitalize with their first PP opportunity of the night. Score remains 2-0 midway through the 2nd.

16:00 - End of VGK power play: Vegas again can't turn a power play opportunity into points. They're 0-2 on PP on the night. Score still 2-0 late in the 2nd.
End of 2nd: Golden Knights lead 2-0

Vegas again can't turn a power play opportunity into points. They're 0-2 on PP on the night. Score still 2-0 late in the 2nd. End of 2nd: Golden Knights lead 2-0

3rd Period

2:19 - VKG goal : Keegan Kolesar scores his third goal in the last five games. Cole Schwindt is on the assist against his former team. VGK lead 3-0 in the 3rd.

12:21 - Successful VGK penalty kill: Adin Hill and the VGK defense keep the Flames off the board with Jack Eichel in the box for tripping.

Adin Hill and the VGK defense keep the Flames off the board with Jack Eichel in the box for tripping. 13:59 - VGK goal : Keegan Kolesar scores his second of the game, his fourth in the last five games, to give the Knights a dominant 4-0 lead.

14:14 - VGK goal : 15 seconds of game time after Kolesar's goal, Nic Roy nets one. VGK in control, leading Flames 5-0.
FINAL - VGK win 5-0, Adin Hill completing the shutout

: 15 seconds of game time after Kolesar's goal, Nic Roy nets one. VGK in control, leading Flames 5-0. FINAL - VGK win 5-0, Adin Hill completing the shutout

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to remain perfect on home ice as they close out a four-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Monday.

This season, the Knights are 6-0-0 at T-Mobile Arena and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Flames enter Monday night's game following back-to-back losses to the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes.

Adin Hill was the first on the ice for the Knights at morning skate, indicating he will start in net tonight. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said following skate that defenseman Nic Hague is still out with an injury and considered day-to-day.

Also, all fans in attendance tonight will receive an exclusive Golden Knight bobblehead.

Some key facts ahead of the game:



Mark Stone currently leads the league in points with 4 goals and 13 assists. He was named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

Jack Eichel is one assist away from his 100th with VGK. And it's also his birthday!

Shea Theodore is three points away from 300 points as a Knight.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Channel 13's Nick Walters is at the game and you can follow live score updates here.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.