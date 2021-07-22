Vegas Golden Knights ready for the rivals during the 2021-22 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2021-22 NHL season is set and the Vegas Golden Knights are ready to take on rivals old and new.

Opening night of the NHL 2021-22 season will take place on Oct. 12 with a doubleheader on ESPN featuring Penguins vs. Lightning followed by Golden Knights hosting the Kraken.

The Knights know what it's like to be the new kid on the block and it seems fitting for this to be an instant rivalry in the NHL.

The two newest teams in the league will meet again at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 9, then head to Seattle on Mar. 30 and April 1.

The Los Angeles Kings will open their season at home against VGK on Oct. 14.

Our foes to the northwest of Las Vegas, the San Jose Sharks don't come to town until a matchup on Mar. 1 at the Fortress. VGK will head to San Jose on April 10 and will be back together at T-Mobile on April 24.

