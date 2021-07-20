Vegas Golden Knights release 2021-2022 preseason schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s never too early to talk Vegas Golden Knights Hockey! And this year 13 Action News is your home for VGK preseason hockey and the Stanley Cup Finals.

The puck drops on preseason action on Sept. 26 in Las Vegas with the Knights facing the San Jose Sharks.

The Knights follow that up at home on Sept. 28 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Then, the Knights play a neutral site game in Salt Lake City against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 30 before returning home to face the Kings on Oct. 1.

The following week, the Knights face the Avalanche on the road on Oct. 5, the Coyotes at home on Oct. 7, and wrap up preseason action with a road game against the Sharks on Oct. 9.

The first six games will be exclusively on KTNV ABC 13 along with NHL coverage and the Stanley Cup Final returning to ESPN and ABC this upcoming season.