Vegas Golden Knights 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — See below for the full 2021-2022 regular season schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights.

For more information on the Golden Knights 2021 preseason, including how you can watch them on KTNV ABC 13

Here is how the NHL put together the schedule:

Games Within Division

5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)

1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)

1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division)

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

Grand Total – 82 Games

41 home / 41 away

October

Tue. Oct. 12 - vs Seattle Kraken (NHL Opening Night)

Thu. Oct. 14 - at Los Angeles Kings

Wed. Oct. 20 - vs St. Louis Blues

Fri. Oct. 22 - vs Edmonton Oilers

Sun. Oct. 24 - vs New York Islanders

Tues. Oct. 26 - at Colorado Avalanche

Wed. Oct. 27 - at Dallas Stars

Fri. Oct. 29 - vs Anaheim Ducks

November

Tue. Nov. 2 - at Toronto Maple Leafs

Thu. Nov. 4 - at Ottawa Senators

Sat. Nov. 6 - at Montreal Canadiens

Sun. Nov. 7 - at Detroit Red Wings

Tue. Nov. 9 - vs Seattle Kraken

Thu. Nov. 11 - vs Minnesota Wild

Sat. Nov. 13 - vs Vancouver Canucks

Tue. Nov. 16 - vs Carolina Hurricanes

Thu. Nov. 18 - vs Detroit Red Wings

Sat. Nov. 20 - vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Mon. Nov. 22 - at St. Louis Blues

Wed. Nov. 24 - at Nashville Predators

Sat. Nov. 27 - vs Edmonton Oilers

December

Wed. Dec. 1 - at Anaheim Ducks

Fri. Dec. 3 - at Arizona Coyotes

5 - vs Calgary Flames

8 - vs Dallas Stars

10 - vs Philadelphia Flyers

12 - vs Minnesota Wild

14 - at Boston Bruins

16 - at New Jersey Devils

17 - at New York Rangers

19 - at New York Islanders

21 - vs Tampa Bay Lightning

23 - vs Los Angeles Kings

27 - vs Colorado Avalanche

28 - at Los Angeles Kings

31 - vs Anaheim Ducks

January

2 - vs Winnipeg Jets

4 - vs Nashville Predators

6 - vs New York Rangers

8 - vs Chicago Blackhawks

11 - vs Toronto Maple Leafs

14 - at Edmonton Oilers

15 - at Calgary Flames

17 - vs Pittsburgh Penguins

20 - vs Montreal Canadiens

24 - at Washington Capitals

25 - at Carolina Hurricane

27 - at Florida Panthers

29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning

February

1 - vs Buffalo Sabres

4-5 — NHL All Star Weekend (in Las Vegas)

25 - at Arizona Coyotes

26 - vs Colorado Avalanche

March

1 - vs San Jose Sharks

3 - vs Boston Bruins

4 - at Anaheim Ducks

6 - vs Ottawa Senators

8 - at Philadelphia Flyers

10 - at Buffalo Sabres

11 - at Pittsburgh Penguins

13 - at Columbus Blue Jackets

15 - at Winnipeg Jets

17 - vs Florida Panthers

19 - vs Los Angeles Kings

21 - at Minnesota Wild

22 - at Winnipeg Jets

24 - vs Nashville Predators

26 - vs Chicago Blackhawks

30 - at Seattle Kraken

April

1 - at Seattle Kraken

3 - at Vancouver Canucks

6 - vs Vancouver Canucks

9 - vs Arizona Coyotes

10 - at San Jose Sharks

12 - at Vancouver Canucks

14 - at Calgary Flames

15 - at Edmonton Oilers

18 - vs New Jersey Devils

20 - vs Washington Capitals

24 - vs San Jose Sharks

26 - at Dallas Stars

27 - at Chicago Blackhawks

29 - at St. Louis Blues (end of regular season)