Vegas Golden Knights 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — See below for the full 2021-2022 regular season schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Here is how the NHL put together the schedule:
Games Within Division
5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)
1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)
1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)
Games Within Conference (Non-Division)
4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)
4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)
Non-Conference Games
16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)
Grand Total – 82 Games
41 home / 41 away
October
Tue. Oct. 12 - vs Seattle Kraken (NHL Opening Night)
Thu. Oct. 14 - at Los Angeles Kings
Wed. Oct. 20 - vs St. Louis Blues
Fri. Oct. 22 - vs Edmonton Oilers
Sun. Oct. 24 - vs New York Islanders
Tues. Oct. 26 - at Colorado Avalanche
Wed. Oct. 27 - at Dallas Stars
Fri. Oct. 29 - vs Anaheim Ducks
November
Tue. Nov. 2 - at Toronto Maple Leafs
Thu. Nov. 4 - at Ottawa Senators
Sat. Nov. 6 - at Montreal Canadiens
Sun. Nov. 7 - at Detroit Red Wings
Tue. Nov. 9 - vs Seattle Kraken
Thu. Nov. 11 - vs Minnesota Wild
Sat. Nov. 13 - vs Vancouver Canucks
Tue. Nov. 16 - vs Carolina Hurricanes
Thu. Nov. 18 - vs Detroit Red Wings
Sat. Nov. 20 - vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Mon. Nov. 22 - at St. Louis Blues
Wed. Nov. 24 - at Nashville Predators
Sat. Nov. 27 - vs Edmonton Oilers
December
Wed. Dec. 1 - at Anaheim Ducks
Fri. Dec. 3 - at Arizona Coyotes
5 - vs Calgary Flames
8 - vs Dallas Stars
10 - vs Philadelphia Flyers
12 - vs Minnesota Wild
14 - at Boston Bruins
16 - at New Jersey Devils
17 - at New York Rangers
19 - at New York Islanders
21 - vs Tampa Bay Lightning
23 - vs Los Angeles Kings
27 - vs Colorado Avalanche
28 - at Los Angeles Kings
31 - vs Anaheim Ducks
January
2 - vs Winnipeg Jets
4 - vs Nashville Predators
6 - vs New York Rangers
8 - vs Chicago Blackhawks
11 - vs Toronto Maple Leafs
14 - at Edmonton Oilers
15 - at Calgary Flames
17 - vs Pittsburgh Penguins
20 - vs Montreal Canadiens
24 - at Washington Capitals
25 - at Carolina Hurricane
27 - at Florida Panthers
29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning
February
1 - vs Buffalo Sabres
4-5 — NHL All Star Weekend (in Las Vegas)
25 - at Arizona Coyotes
26 - vs Colorado Avalanche
March
1 - vs San Jose Sharks
3 - vs Boston Bruins
4 - at Anaheim Ducks
6 - vs Ottawa Senators
8 - at Philadelphia Flyers
10 - at Buffalo Sabres
11 - at Pittsburgh Penguins
13 - at Columbus Blue Jackets
15 - at Winnipeg Jets
17 - vs Florida Panthers
19 - vs Los Angeles Kings
21 - at Minnesota Wild
22 - at Winnipeg Jets
24 - vs Nashville Predators
26 - vs Chicago Blackhawks
30 - at Seattle Kraken
April
1 - at Seattle Kraken
3 - at Vancouver Canucks
6 - vs Vancouver Canucks
9 - vs Arizona Coyotes
10 - at San Jose Sharks
12 - at Vancouver Canucks
14 - at Calgary Flames
15 - at Edmonton Oilers
18 - vs New Jersey Devils
20 - vs Washington Capitals
24 - vs San Jose Sharks
26 - at Dallas Stars
27 - at Chicago Blackhawks
29 - at St. Louis Blues (end of regular season)