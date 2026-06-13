LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are sticking with Carter Hart in net for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, even as defensive struggles have defined the series.

Hart has allowed 4 or more goals in all 5 games of the Stanley Cup Final — making him the first goaltender to surrender that many goals in every game of a Cup Final. The statistic has drawn widespread attention, but head coach John Tortorella is not entertaining questions about a goaltending change.

WATCH | Vegas Golden Knights must fix defensive struggles with Hart in net to force Game 7

Vegas Golden Knights must fix defensive struggles with Hart in net to force Game 7

When asked if he considered switching to Adin Hill in the third period, Tortorella was blunt.

"Did you consider going to Adin Hill in the third? Oh for Christ's — that may be the stupidest question I've heard," Tortorella said.

Tortorella has coached in 141 playoff games and has made a goaltending change only 3 times.

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The defensive breakdowns have not fallen entirely on Hart. Special teams have been a significant problem throughout the series.

"One of the areas that we've lost a little bit is special teams," Tortorella said.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb echoed that assessment.

"Good for them they got their goals on the powerplay, we've just got to be better on the PK," McNabb said.

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Tortorella also pointed to a specific breakdown that contributed to the Hurricanes' scoring.

"Their second powerplay goal was kind of on the rush a busted play, special teams is a thing that they've scored some goals so that's hurt us a bit," Tortorella said.

The Carolina Hurricanes' aggressive style of play throughout the series has been another factor in the Knights' defensive struggles.

I went to the Arsenal to ask Knights fans how they feel about the decision to stay with Hart and what the keys will be to forcing a Game 7. If the Golden Knights are going to extend the series, Hart and the defense will need to step up at home on Sunday.

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