Vegas Golden Knights look to snap 4-game losing streak in St. Louis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights return to the ice Thursday and will do so without William Karlsson.

The team announced Thursday morning the forward is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Tanner Laczynski and Brendan Brisson were recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights to fill holes on the roster with Karlsson and forward Cole Schwindt out with injuries.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said injured forward Brett Howden did make the trip to St. Louis, and it will be a game-time decision on whether or not he will play.

Last game, the Knights fell 5-4 to St. Louis in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Now, the Knights are looking to snap a four-game losing streak — their longest of the season — in a rematch in St. Louis.

LIVE UPDATES

Where to watch

Thursday's game airs on Vegas 34, with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

