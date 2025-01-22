Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden KnightsKnights in the Morning

Actions

Golden Knights forward, Californian Brendan Brisson shares how Vegas has been a perfect match

The up-and-coming Knight says he's enjoyed playing close to home
Sports reporter Nick Walters sat down with 23-year-old center Brendan Brisson to hear how he's adjusted to life in Vegas and why the VGK organization was a strong fit.
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' 1st-round pick in 2020 Brendan Brisson has continued to develop within the organization.

Making his NHL debut and scoring his first NHL goal in the 2023-24 season, the Manhattan Beach, California native has also contributed for the Henderson Silver Knights.

Appearing in 15 games and scoring two goals in the 2023-24 season for the Guys in Gold, Brisson has played in seven games so far this season.

Sports reporter Nick Walters sat down with the 23-year-old center to hear how he's adjusted to life in Vegas and why the VGK organization was a strong fit.

Brisson shares that being close to home has allowed his family to see more of his games and that being around a winning organization has made him a better player.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released