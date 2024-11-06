Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy encourages community to vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Election Day is here, local sports leaders — including Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy — are encouraging people to utilize their right to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Cassidy said to media last week after practice:

"For me, that's the biggest thing about being a citizen is you do have the right to vote, that's a big deal, whatever side you're on, you still have the right to do it and that's a privilege, I would tell you to get out and vote, it's a small statement but it could make a difference."

The polls in Nevada are open until 7 p.m.

Find out where to vote at our list of polling sites here.