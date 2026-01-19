Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights general manager discusses trade with Calgary Flames

Mark Humphrey/AP
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) plays against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will discuss the recent acquisition of defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames.

You can watch the press conference here:

The Flames acquired veteran defenseman Zach Whitecloud, prospect defenseman Abram Wiebe, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 draft and a conditional second-rounder in 2028.

