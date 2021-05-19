Vegas Golden Knights fans say they're ready for a full Fortress if capacity expands for potential later playoff rounds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If and when the Vegas Golden Knights are allowed to host a full house at T-Mobile Arena this season, many fans say they're comfortable and ready to attend.

The organization and its fans have had to ride the wave of two seasons in a pandemic. Last year's playoffs played entirely in a bubble with no fans allowed. This season started with no fans and then allowed 15% capacity in March, or about 2,600 fans.

"Even then, the energy, you could feel it," said John Borkowski, a Golden Knights fan who attended Game 2 on Tuesday. "It was magnetic."

As the state and county eased restrictions, the arena saw more fans trickle in. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs underway, the Fortress is about half full.

"With the capacity increasing, it's been awesome," said Christina Eclips. "It's starting to feel more and more like the real deal. Like we're used to."

What the fans are used to -- a full and fiery Fortress -- is what many said they're ready to get back to.

"I'm one hundred percent vaccinated so I'm comfortable," said Borkowski.

No announcements regarding capacity in potential future rounds have been made.

