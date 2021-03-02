Vegas Golden Knights welcome fans back to Fortress; beat Wild in OT 5-4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Almost a year after fans packed the Fortress for a Vegas Golden Knight shut out win over the New Jersey Devils, fans were once again allowed to cheer on their team in person, at home on Monday night. And the Knights put on a show, beating the Minnesota Wild in overtime, 5-4.

"We've been waiting for this night for a really long time. Everyone is super excited to be here. So blessed to be here," said Joey Quiroga, a fan.

Since 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights have lifted our city's collective spirit and brought the community together in powerful ways. For a city that has been hit hard by the pandemic, tonight is a welcome dose of good news.

"We know how much the Knights mean to this city so I think this is a big moment and I think it's going to be an emotional moment too." said Jeff Amidon, a VGK fan.

Signs of the lingering pandemic were all around. People in face coverings, required social distancing and the Fortress only 15 percent full. As for whether 2,600 fans can create the same energy and volume as a full Fortress? VGK superfan Christopher Green said YES.

"Everybody can carry the weight of the entire arena," said Green. "You can be one fan. You can be 10 fans or 17,922 fans. All the fans. You can be all the fans."

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Minnesota Wild again on Wednesday at the Fortress.