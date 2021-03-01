Vegas Golden Knights to welcome back fans to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning March 1, the Vegas Golden Knights will welcome the best fans in the NHL back to the Fortress at 15% capacity.

In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, there are several guidelines and protocols that have been communicated to season ticket members and fans who have purchased tickets.

The VGK says the top priority is ensuring the health and safety of fans at Golden Knights home games.

The organization is appreciative of everyone’s understanding of these protocols and says it look forward to welcoming the best fans in the NHL back to T-Mobile Arena.

Please note these guidelines are subject to change based on updates, recommendations and guidance from local and state health officials.

T-MOBILE ARENA HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

T-Mobile Arena will have several additional safety protocols in place to ensure a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

-Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two (2) are required to wear a mask.

No bags will be permitted inside the arena. This includes small purses and clutches.

-Fans will be assigned a suggested entry time to help maintain social distancing during the entry process. This time will be communicated as part of a game day email sent prior to your game. At the conclusion of the game, egress will occur via arena announcements dismissing specific sections.

-Once inside T-Mobile Arena, fans will be encouraged to remain in their seat when not using restrooms or purchasing concessions. Fans will also be limited to a Section Group inside the arena which will include their seating section and neighboring restrooms and concessions.

Single game suites are available for all remaining games in March, while limited tickets remain for all March games.

Fans are encouraged to “keep checking back” online or by calling 702-645-4259 as seats regularly become available.