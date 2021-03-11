More fans allowed to watch hockey at T-Mobile Arena, tickets on sale today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good news for hockey fans.

According to the Vegas Golden Knights, they have received approval to increase the capacity limit at T-Mobile Arena from 15% to 20%.

This means that 3,473 fans will be allowed to watch future games.

A new batch of tickets went on sale to season ticket holders at 9 a.m. today. The remaining tickets will become available to the general public at 11 a.m.

On sale dates beyond March will be announced at later date.

The next home game is on Monday against the San Jose Sharks.

