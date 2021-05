LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 in Las Vegas for Game 2 of the first round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The teams are tied in the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

Next, the Golden Knights head to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Saturday before coming back to T-Mobile Arena for home-ice advantage in Game 5.