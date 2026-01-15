Stone scores in OT, Eichel had 3 assists in Golden Knights' 3-2 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Stone scored 25 seconds into overtime, Jack Eichel had three assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Eichel found Stone in front for a shot into an open goal.

The Golden Knights recovered to win their season-best fifth straight after Brandt Clarke tied it at 2 for the Kings with 1:27 remaining in regulation.

Braeden Bowman and Mitch Marner also scored for Vegas, and Akira Schmid made 22 saves. The Golden Knights have picked up a point in six straight games.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Kings. They have lost four of five.

Clarke jammed in Adrian Kempe’s centering pass at the left post with Kuemper off for an extra attacker.

Schmid got his third straight win, and his 14-4-5 record has helped the Golden Knights navigate the absence of Adin Hill because of a lower-body injury.

Hill hasn’t played since Oct. 20 but could be available when the Golden Knights return home Thursday for the second game of a back-to-back.

Up next

Golden Knights: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

Kings: Host Anaheim on Friday night.