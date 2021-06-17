Price makes 29 saves, Canadiens beat Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup semifinal series at a game apiece.

Price improved to 9-4 in the playoffs, his most victories in a postseason. He had eight in 2014.

PHOTOS | Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens in Round 3, Stanley Cup Playoffs

Paul Byron, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, with Bryon making it 3-0 with 2:45 left in the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.