Price makes 29 saves, Canadiens beat Golden Knights 3-2

David Becker/AP
Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron, right, celebrates after scoring on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 00:29:54-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup semifinal series at a game apiece.

Price improved to 9-4 in the playoffs, his most victories in a postseason. He had eight in 2014.

Paul Byron, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, with Bryon making it 3-0 with 2:45 left in the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.

