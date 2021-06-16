Watch
PHOTOS: Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens in Round 3, Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights are taking on the Montreal Canadiens in the semifinals (Round 3) of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrate after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrates after defenseman Nick Holden, left, scored a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The Montreal Canadiens warm up before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center Mattias Janmark, third from left, celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens players celebrate after Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield, second from left, scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault, right, and William Karlsson, center, celebrate after defenseman Alec Martinez, left, scored against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) covers the puck as Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) attempts to shoot during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) try to score by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) knocks the puck away from the net against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) vie for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Fans cheer before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

