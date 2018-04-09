Participate in Vegas Golden Knights playoff beard fundraiser and win prizes

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation invite you to participate in supporting one of hockey’s most visible traditions -- the playoff beard.

All proceeds from the Beard-A-Thon fundraiser will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. All fans can participate by pledging to either support the cause or pledging their favorite beard grower.

Fans can “grow one for the team” by pledging their playoff beards here and following the prompts to sign up. Once enrolled, invite your friends, family, and colleagues support your beard and donate to the cause.

Vegas Golden Knights players Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Deryk Engelland, James Neal, Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch will also be participating as Beard-A-Thon team ambassadors.

The top three beard growing fundraisers will win:

1st Place - 2 tickets to opening night of the 18-19 season, a signed stick and meet and greet with a player from the 18-19 Golden Knights!

2nd Place - A 2017-18 team signed jersey

3rd Place - A Marc-Andre Fleury signed puck

Fans are encouraged to grow their beards and support the cause for as long as the Vegas Golden Knights are in the playoffs.

For more information, visit the Golden Knights website.