Official Las Vegas watch parties for Golden Knights, Canadiens semifinals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The official Vegas Golden Knights watch parties for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals against the Montreal Canadiens are at Money, Baby! and City National Arena.

FRIDAY - GAME 3

Fans over the age of 21 will have the opportunity to watch Game 3 on Friday at 5 p.m. at Money, Baby!, inside the all-new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

This is a general admission event and fans who would like to purchase a table can reach out to reservations@moneybaby.com.

SUNDAY - GAME 4

On Sunday, during Game 4 in Montreal, fans will be able to watch the game while taking part in a Skate and Watch at the Summerlin Hospital Rink (Rink A) of City National Arena.

Fans will also have access to a cosmic skate on the Star Nursey Rink (Rink B) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cost of admission for both skaters and those interested in watching from the stands is $10, which includes a skate rental. Tickets can be pre-purchased for the event at citynationalarena.com or the City National Arena front desk.

Fans and families can also watch the game on an LED truck outside of City National Arena.

For upcoming watch parties, fans can get more information and stay updated by visiting NHL.com.

Information provided by the Vegas Golden Knights. Learn more on NHL.com.

