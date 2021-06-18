Canadiens coach Ducharme isolating after COVID testing

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens say interim coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.

The Canadiens canceled Ducharme's pregame news conference Friday. The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

PHOTOS: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS, MONTREAL CANADIENS IN ROUND 3, STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game. The team says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. June 18 in Montreal.