Vegas Golden Knights fans dejected after Game 2 loss while Canadiens fans celebrate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinal series is all tied up at one game apiece after the team fell to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at the Fortress Wednesday night in Game 2.

The Golden Knights had their chances, but couldn't convert when they needed to. It was a stark contrast from game one, when the Golden Knights scored first and never looked back.

In Game 2, Vegas gave up three goals before finally getting on the board at the end of the second period. Alex Pietrangelo netted his second goal of the game with about five minutes left in the third period to pull within one, but couldn't complete the comeback.

The large majority of the 18,000+ fans in attendance left T-Mobile feeling dejected. But a few dozen Canadiens fans gathered in Toshiba Plaza after the game to chant and celebrate their team's win.

"We sang our cheers from back in The Forum...'Olay olay olay. Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye. Look, we’re all excited to be here. It’s a great crowd. I gotta say, everybody from Vegas was fantastic," said Avi, a Canadiens fan who traveled from New Jersey.

"Montreal is an evenly-matched team with Vegas and we’re looking forward to seeing this series progress," added Zev, a fellow Canadiens fan.

"For some reason, they [VGK] were on their heels and they just couldn’t get the sticks and pucks together and just really couldn’t get it all jelling," said Carmen Tricolo, a Golden Knights fan from Las Vegas.

"With no fans in Canada, I think it’s going to be a whole new ballgame and I think we’re going to stomp them...I hope," added Janet Tricolo, with a chuckle.

The Golden Knights will now have to take at least one game on the road to wrestle back home-ice advantage. Game 3 in Montreal will feature a significantly smaller crowd. Puck drop is set for 5pm PST on Friday night.