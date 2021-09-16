Multiple Vegas Golden Knight games land on National TV schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eyes of the national television audience will be fixed on the Vegas Golden Knights throughout the upcoming 2021-22 season.
ABC, ESPN and Turner Sports released their national game schedules on Thursday, with the highlight for Golden Knight fans being the Saturday, March 26 clash that will see Marc-André Fleury's Chicago Blackhawks visiting Las Vegas which will be available on ABC 13.
Below is the full list of VGK games that will be available to a national audience.
Tue. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Wed. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
Tue. Oct. 26 at Colorado 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Tue. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Fri. Dec. 3 at Arizona 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Wed. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
Tue. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Thu. March 3 vs. Boston 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Thu. March 17 vs. Florida 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Sat. March 26 vs. Chicago 12:00 p.m. (ABC)
Wed. March 30 at Seattle 7:00 p.m. (TNT)
Wed. April 6 vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m. (TNT)