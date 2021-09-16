Multiple Vegas Golden Knight games land on National TV schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eyes of the national television audience will be fixed on the Vegas Golden Knights throughout the upcoming 2021-22 season.

ABC, ESPN and Turner Sports released their national game schedules on Thursday, with the highlight for Golden Knight fans being the Saturday, March 26 clash that will see Marc-André Fleury's Chicago Blackhawks visiting Las Vegas which will be available on ABC 13.

Below is the full list of VGK games that will be available to a national audience.

Tue. Oct. 12 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Wed. Oct. 20 vs. St. Louis 7:00 p.m. (TNT)

Tue. Oct. 26 at Colorado 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tue. Nov. 9 vs. Seattle 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Fri. Dec. 3 at Arizona 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Wed. Dec. 8 vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m. (TNT)

Tue. Feb. 1 vs. Buffalo 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Thu. March 3 vs. Boston 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Thu. March 17 vs. Florida 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Sat. March 26 vs. Chicago 12:00 p.m. (ABC)

Wed. March 30 at Seattle 7:00 p.m. (TNT)

Wed. April 6 vs. Vancouver 7:00 p.m. (TNT)

