Meet Goldie, the golden retriever who cheers on the Golden Knights at every practice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Goldie the 8-year-old golden retriever and her owner Mike have become beloved staples at practice games for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Inspired by the original Golden Knights pet sensation, Bark-André Furry, Goldie the golden retriever is known as a “true canine cheerleader of the Golden Knights,” says her owner, Mike.

WATCH | Get to know Goldie and Mike with Alex Eschelman

Goldie turns heads wearing Golden Knights inspired costumes custom made by Cher Ellyson. With a wardrobe of costumes hand-sewn by Ellyson, Goldie has an outfit for every Vegas sporting occasion, including the Golden Knights, Aces, UNLV teams, and Silver Knights.

“She can’t walk into the building even today without somebody stopping her and going, ‘Oh, aw, she’s so cute. She’s so beautiful,’” says Mike.

If fans aren’t able to flag her down for a photo as she enters City National Arena, they know where to look. Mike and Goldie sit in the same spot in the audience during every practice, and welcome photo opportunities with fellow fans.

“If I had a dollar for every photo that’s been taken of her… It’s crazy how many there are, thousands of them,” says Mike. “And she loves the treats because she gets a treat after everything she does, like take a picture.”

Mike says attending practice with Goldie has become a tradition he looks forward to.

KTNV Mike and his golden retriever, Goldie, have been at every Vegas Golden Knights practice since City National Arena opened.

“As long as she holds up and I hold up, she has given me extra years of my life. She has made me feel younger and made me feel more excited about life,” he said.

