Two of the biggest canine fans in hockey met Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Bark-Andre Furry, named after Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, and Ovie the Bulldog, named after the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, took a stroll through the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and even shared a bowl of spaghetti like in "Lady and the Tramp."

The dogs are in Las Vegas for the NHL Awards this week.