McCann scores with 3.8 seconds left in OT, Kraken beat Golden Knights 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann score with 3.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

With time running down, Matty Beniers, who put the Kraken up 1-0 in the second period, ripped a shot from the left circle that bounced off goalie Adin Hill's pads. McCann was positioned right on top of the crease and shot the rebound past Hill for his second goal of the year and his 400th career point.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves, with four of those in overtime. He has 61 saves through his first two games.

The Kraken have their first 2-0-0 start in team history.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his league-leading fifth goal of the season for the Knights. Hill made 20 saves.

Each of Vegas' first three games have gone beyond regulation. The Knights (1-0-2) fell 6-5 in a shootout to Los Angeles on Wednesday, then came from behind to beat San Jose on Thursday, 4-3.

Beniers scored at 7:58 of the second period with his first of the year and Seattle's first on the power play, tucking in a back pass from Jordan Eberle just inside the right post past Hill.

Dorofeyev tied it 1-1 at 4:11 of the third on the power play. That was his fourth of the season with the man advantage, also a league high. He has all four of Vegas' power-play goals. This one came on a shot from the left circle on a pass from Mark Stone.

It was just Seattle's fifth win in 15 games against Vegas.

Up next

Golden Knights: Visit Calgary on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Visit Montreal on Tuesday night to start a six-game road trip.

