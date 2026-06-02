Leaders from Las Vegas, Raleigh make friendly wagers ahead of VGK, Hurricanes Stanley Cup Finals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Las Vegas, it's no secret that the house always wins, but that isn't stopping some friendly wagers from popping up ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Vegas Golden Knights are making the team's third Stanley Cup run, and this time they are facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ahead of Game 1, leaders and officials from both cities are making the series a little more interesting.

The mayor of Las Vegas has a little message for Raleigh ahead of the Stanley Cup final.

Mayors from Las Vegas, Raleigh make friendly wager ahead of Stanley Cup Finals

Mayor Shelley Berkley accepted a friendly wager from Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

If the Golden Knights win, Cowell has to wear a VGK Jersey at a city council meeting and send North Carolina barbecue to Vegas.

"If I were you, I would never bet against Vegas," she said in a video she posted on social media. "So you take care, and I'm looking forward to receiving a barbecue from Raleigh, North Carolina."

If the Hurricanes pull off a win, Mayor Berkley will have to wear a Carolina Jersey and send a Vegas gift basket.

The bets aren't stopping with political figures; even the local religious leaders are getting in on the action.

Archbishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D. of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, has offered up two Mafioso steak packages from the legendary Golden Steer Steakhouse, one of the city’s most iconic dining institutions, if the Hurricanes take the cup.

“Las Vegas never folds under pressure,” Archbishop Thomas added. “And when it comes to the Golden Knights, we are all in. In Las Vegas, we know a little something not just about good steaks, and about high stakes!”

In return, Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama of the Diocese of Raleigh has put North Carolina pride on the line, wagering the smoky, slow-cooked, authentic Carolina barbecue and a pecan pie sweet enough to make even a rival fan reconsider their loyalties.

“While my brother Bishop is much more familiar with wagering than I am, it is my pleasure to share in this way the blessings of our respective dioceses as we root for our home teams," Bishop Zarama said. "Good luck, God bless and Go Canes!”

Check out the full Stanley Cup Finals schedule here:

