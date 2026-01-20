Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Konecny scores twice as Flyers end 6-game skid with 2-1 victory at Vegas

Candice Ward/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Travis Konecny scored twice for his first multigoal game this season and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Monday.

Philadelphia stopped a six-game slide and ended Vegas’ seven-game winning streak.

The Flyers improved to 6-8-2 since opening the season 17-9-6. They had lost six of their previous seven meetings with the Golden Knights.

Konecny has 17 goals this season. He scored 3:46 into the first period, and his short-handed goal at 7:22 of the third gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead. Both goals were unassisted.

Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal for Vegas late in the second, and Adin Hill turned aside 15 shots.

It marked the first time Vegas scored just one goal since Dec. 17, a 2-1 shootout loss to New Jersey at home.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Flyers, including two during a 6-on-4 situation at the end of the game. With the Golden Knights on a power play, they pulled Hill for an extra skater.

The Golden Knights, who entered leading the NHL with a power-play percentage of 47.1% since Jan. 6, had a season-high seven opportunities with the man advantage.

Up next

Flyers: Continue their three-game trip at Utah on Wednesday.

Golden Knights: Open a four-game trip in Boston on Thursday.

