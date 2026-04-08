LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Ivan Barbashev, a taste of home starts with something simple — a bowl of soup — even while building a life in Las Vegas with the Vegas Golden Knights.

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Knights in the Morning: Ivan Barbashev reflects on Russian roots, family traditions in Las Vegas

“The dish is probably the soup. It’s called borscht,” Barbashev said. “Especially on New Year’s — it’s a big thing in Russia.”

The traditional beet-based soup remains a staple of Russian culture, tied closely to family gatherings and holiday traditions. While Las Vegas offers a wide range of international cuisine, Barbashev still finds himself searching for that familiar taste of home.

“There’s actually a few Russian places around the city,” he said.

But for a deeper connection, he often turns to another city with a strong Russian community.

“In the summers, I go to Miami … they’ve got a lot of good restaurants down there," he said. "For the most part, we’ll probably go there, take our kids … just have that kind of growing-up taste and just feelings, kind of being home a little bit.”

Those offseason trips are about more than food; they’re about family and time together away from the rink.

“I usually just train … spend some time on the beach with the kids and just make most of the memories,” Barbashev said.

Maintaining Russian culture while raising children in the United States is something Barbashev approaches intentionally.

“It’s hard, but we speak Russian to them at home,” he said. “They grow up talking … and they ask too many questions, especially now.”

Language has become a key part of preserving that identity, helping his children stay connected to their heritage despite growing up far from it.

Visits from family also play an important role.

“My parents usually come here once a year,” Barbashev said. “It’s just nice to have them here … they’ll usually bring some toys for my kids.”

Through traditions, travel and everyday routines at home, Barbashev continues to pass down the culture that shaped him — ensuring his children grow up with a sense of where they come from, even in a city built on reinvention.