Golden Knights beat Oilers 5-1 to tighten Pacific Division race

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Carter Hart made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights tightened the Pacific Division race, beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night to remain perfect in John Tortorella's first three games as coach.
Vegas moved a point back of Edmonton and Anaheim for the division lead, snapping the Oilers' season-best, five-game winning streak.
Brett Howden and Jeremy Lauzon each had a goal and an assist, Colton Sissons, Mark Stone and Rasmus Andersson also scored and Jack Eichel had three assists.
Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves.
Hart was activated off injured reserve and backstopped Vegas to a 6-3 home victory over Calgary on Thursday night. He had been out since injuring his left leg Jan. 8 against Columbus.
Tortorella, who replaced the fired Bruce Cassidy, coached Hart in Philadelphia from 2022-24.
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