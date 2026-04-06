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Golden Knights beat Oilers 5-1 to tighten Pacific Division race

Golden Knights Oilers Hockey
JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press via AP
Vegas Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev (49), Mark Stone (61) and Noah Hanifin (15) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden Knights Oilers Hockey
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EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Carter Hart made 31 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights tightened the Pacific Division race, beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night to remain perfect in John Tortorella's first three games as coach.

Vegas moved a point back of Edmonton and Anaheim for the division lead, snapping the Oilers' season-best, five-game winning streak.

Brett Howden and Jeremy Lauzon each had a goal and an assist, Colton Sissons, Mark Stone and Rasmus Andersson also scored and Jack Eichel had three assists.

Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram made 28 saves.

Hart was activated off injured reserve and backstopped Vegas to a 6-3 home victory over Calgary on Thursday night. He had been out since injuring his left leg Jan. 8 against Columbus.

Tortorella, who replaced the fired Bruce Cassidy, coached Hart in Philadelphia from 2022-24.

McCrimmon, Tortorella speak on coaching changes for Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

McCrimmon, Tortorella speak on coaching changes for Vegas Golden Knights

KTNV Staff

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The Golden Knights continue their road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Pregame coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

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Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights