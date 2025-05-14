Knights face elimination in Game 5 against Oilers after 3-0 shutout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are facing elimination as they return to T-Mobile Arena for Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. After being shut out 3-0 in Game 4, the Knights trail 3-1 in the second-round playoff series.

Vegas now must win three consecutive games—two on home ice—to avoid their season coming to an end.

⚔️ ROUND II \V/ GAME V ⚔️



📺: ESPN

📻: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/ns6a2oApeb pic.twitter.com/Bk1wIacX6R — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 14, 2025

"You just go home, you're at home, Game 5, you win a game and try to go from there. That's all that matters at this point," Jack Eichel said.

The Pacific Division champions struggled offensively in Game 4, being outshot 32-23 and going 0-3 on power play opportunities against backup goaltender Stuart Skinner.

"We have to control our own destiny and play to win games. It seemed like we didn't have the same urgency that they had," Reilly Smith said.

Game 4 in Edmonton saw tensions escalate early, with the Knights quickly falling behind 2-0 in the first period and unable to recover.

"We put ourselves behind the 8-ball again... It was an uphill battle and we obviously weren't able to generate enough offense. Power play let us down in the 1st period, could've gotten us back in the game certainly," head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

FULL PRESSER | Bruce Cassidy looking ahead to Game 5 against Edmonton

[FULL PRESSER] Bruce Cassidy on how the Golden Knights can win in do-or-die Game 5 vs. Oilers

The Knights will need to find offensive solutions quickly to extend their playoff run.

"We need to be more aggressive offensively and try to make plays when we have opportunities and get pucks to the net… I think we know we need to be better right? You look towards Game 5 and what we can do to change things and win a hockey game," Eichel said.

Smith acknowledged execution issues that need addressing before the elimination game.

"We didn't play as cohesive as we probably needed to. We need to do a better job executing and I think a lot of that is you play faster and those lanes open," Smith said.

The team returned to Las Vegas on Tuesday, with Game 5 scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

📺 Catch the pregame show at 6 p.m. on Vegas 34.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.