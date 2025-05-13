VGK HC Bruce Cassidy talks do-or-die Game 5 following shutout loss in Edmonton

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After Reilly Smith's game-winner in the final regulation of Game 3, the Vegas Golden Knights suffered a shutout 3-0 road loss in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Following Monday's letdown outing, the Oilers lead the second-round series 3-1 and have the Knights on the ropes.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is expected to look ahead to what it will take to win Game 5 in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Knights traveled back to Vegas on Tuesday and are preparing for their first elimination game of the postseason. Vegas hosts Edmonton in Game 5 Wednesday night, and the Knights are looking for their first home win of the series.

Upon arriving back at City National Arena, Cassidy addressed the media about his hopes for his team with their backs against the wall.

Hear from Bruce Cassidy after Monday night's shutout loss:

"Well, we have to start better...I mean, this is a couple games in a row now where we're chasing it," Cassidy told reporters.

"We're a veteran group. It's on the coach to prepare the players, so you know, I take my share of the responsibility, but it's also a veteran group; they've got to know that this team is going to be hungry; they're at home again; they come off a loss, so make sure we're on our toes, and I don't think there were enough players on their toes ready to go, so that's got to be step one in Game 5: make sure we push the envelope early and get to our game quicker, because we had been progressively, I thought, building our game, and today we took a step back."

In Monday's loss, a physical first period saw the Knights fall down 2-0 after goals from Edmonton's Adam Henrique. In the first frame, the Knights couldn't capitalize on their three power play opportunities.

Edmonton's Evander Kane scored in the second period to extend the Oilers' lead to 3-0. The Knights went on to be shut out by Oilers backup goalie Stuart Skinner, Vegas being outshot 32-23.

The Knights are stressing improvements to their offensive game and taking it game-by-game, understanding they need to win three straight to keep their season alive.

Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Oilers will be played at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.