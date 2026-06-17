Kelly McCrimmon holding press conference day after Tortorella ousted from VGK coaching staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just one day after he announced another coaching change for the Vegas Golden Knights, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon is holding a press conference Wednesday morning.

Tuesday morning, McCrimmon said John Tortorella would not return to the team’s coaching staff following the 2025-26 season. Tortorella stepped in with only eight games left in the regular season after Bruce Cassidy was fired from the head coaching position in March.

While his time with the team was short, Tortorella would end up leading the Guys in Gold to their third Stanley Cup run in the franchise's nine-year history, ultimately falling in Game 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha heard from players and fans as they shared their thoughts on Tortorella's time with the team:

Golden Knights players react to Tortorella not returning as head coach

Now, Henderson Silver Knights coach Ryan Craig has been announced as the next leader of the Vegas Golden Knights.

We plan to carry McCrimmon's press conference live beginning at 10 a.m.