Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Here's the schedule for second-round playoff games between Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers

Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025 Schedule (VGK vs Oilers)
KTNV
Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025 Schedule (VGK vs Oilers)
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cups playoffs, pushing them forward into round two against the Edmonton Oilers.

WATCH | What we learned from the first round with Channel 13's Nick Walters

Knights advance: What we learned from VGK's 'resilient' 1st round win over Wild in six

The Golden Knights will face the Oilers in a best-of-seven series beginning May 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Below is the full second-round schedule (Times are PT):

  • Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Las Vegas | ESPN
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Las Vegas | ESPN
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 10, TBD at Edmonton | TBD
  • Game 4: Monday, May 12, TBD at Edmonton | TBD
  • *Game 5: Wednesday, May 14, TBD at Las Vegas | TBD
  • *Game 6: Friday, May 16, TBD at Edmonton | TBD
  • *Game 7: Sunday, May 18, TBD at Las Vegas | TBD

* if necessary

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights full 2024-25 season schedule released