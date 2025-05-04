Here's the schedule for second-round playoff games between Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights claimed victory over the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cups playoffs, pushing them forward into round two against the Edmonton Oilers.

WATCH | What we learned from the first round with Channel 13's Nick Walters

Knights advance: What we learned from VGK's 'resilient' 1st round win over Wild in six

The Golden Knights will face the Oilers in a best-of-seven series beginning May 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Below is the full second-round schedule (Times are PT):



Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Las Vegas | ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Las Vegas | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 10, TBD at Edmonton | TBD

Game 4: Monday, May 12, TBD at Edmonton | TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 14, TBD at Las Vegas | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 16, TBD at Edmonton | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18, TBD at Las Vegas | TBD

* if necessary