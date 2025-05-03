LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights tamed the Wild by taking Thursday's Game 6, 3-2, to eliminate Minnesota in six games.

A week prior, the Knights lost their second straight to the Wild in Game 3 and trailed in the series 2-1.

Knights advance: What we learned from VGK's 'resilient' 1st round win over Wild in six

Since then, the VGK rattled off back-to-back overtime wins — first on the road and then on home ice — followed by a series-clinching win in St. Paul.

"You got to give the whole group a ton of credit," center Jack Eichel told reporters after the game. "I think everyone stepped up at different parts of the series and found ways to contribute, and that’s how you win this time of year.”

The VGK's win sets the stage for a rematch of the Knights and Oilers' 2nd-round matchup in 2023, when Vegas won in six and went on to lift the Stanley Cup.

“Ever since I got here, that’s the message that we want to win," VGK defenseman Shea Theodore said. "Guys care about it every year, that’s our goal when we come into training camp. It’s good to see us playing well, especially at the right time.”

“The bigger the spotlight, the more fun it is to play," VGK goalie Adin Hill said. "Our guys brought it tonight, and we got the job done. I thought our guys battled well... And here we are, won in six. Happy to move on.”

With their backs pushed against the wall entering overtime of Game 4, Ivan Barbashev netted a game-winning goal to tie up the series. In OT of Game 5 at the Fortress, Brett Howden scored to let Vegas retake the series lead.

“We stuck with it, grinded it out," VGK defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "A little adversity, you’re going to have that in playoffs no matter what, so it can be good for you at times, learn from it, and move on to the next series.”

“I thought it showed a lot of resiliency from our group," Eichel said. "Just a ton of credit to the group, finding a way to win and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters this time of year.”

After a quiet start to the series for stars like Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, and Shea Theodore, pillars of the VGK roster came through when the team needed it.

“Our top guys were a lot more productive and impactful than the first three games," VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Thursday's win. "Goaltender, Theodore, Eichel, Stone, all of them, they got better as the series went on, and it showed."

After a rough outing in Game 2, Theodore started the scoring in Game 6. After recording two assists in Game 5, Eichel scored his first goal of the series Thursday. After the captain found the back of the net in Game 5, Stone netted the key insurance goal late in Game 6 to help Vegas put away the series.

“They’re a good hockey team," Hill noted. "I think they were in first place or second place until they ran into some injury problems. It’s good for us to run into that early, build some character and move on to the next series.”

Facing adversity down 2-1 in the series, winning three straight to triumphantly advance is a confidence booster for a veteran-laden locker room.

"Over the years, you learn to not get too shaken up early in the series," Theodore said. "Both teams are trying to figure each other out, and you’re trying to find your own game. I didn’t like my first couple games. I feel like the way I rebounded and finished the series, that’s the style I want to play."

The Golden Knights' win ironically puts an end to the legendary career of former Knight, original misfit Marc-Andre Fleury. The team's first goalie now the backup for the Wild, Fleury plans to retire following his 21st NHL season.

“He’s one of a kind," fellow misfit Theodore said. "He was special when he played here in Vegas. You see how loved around the league he is. You just see how much fun he has. Hell of a career. I’m proud to know him as well as I did. He’s definitely a hall of famer in my opinion.”

The Golden Knights move on to face Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Vegas will host Edmonton for Games 1 and 2. The first game of the series is expected to be played Monday or Tuesday.