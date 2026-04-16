Golden Knights win the Pacific Division title, beating the Kraken 4-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mitch Marner broke a third-period tie and the Vegas Golden Knights won the Pacific Division for the fifth time in their nine-year history, beating the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Wednesday night to close the regular season.

WATCH| Sports Reporter Taylor Rocha was at T-Mobile Arena as fans cheered on the champs:

Vegas Golden Knights clinch Pacific Division title

Two points ahead of Edmonton entering the night, Vegas needed only a point to win the Pacific and set up a first-round series against Utah. Edmonton will finish play Thursday night at home against Vancouver.

Reilly Smith had two late goals, Shea Theodore also scored and Carter Hart made 22 saves to help Vegas win its third straight. The Golden Knights finished 39-26-17, going 7-0-1 since John Tortorella took over as coach for the fired Bruce Cassidy.

Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Nikke Kokko stopped 22 shots. The Kraken have lost two straight to fall to 34-36-11 with a game left Thursday night at Colorado.

Marner gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 1:23 of the third. Off a faceoff, defenseman Brayden McNabb took a long, straightaway shot that Marner tipped in for his 24th goal of the season.

Theodore tied it with 2:25 left in the second. The defenseman got the puck at the right point off a faceoff, moved to the top of the circle and fired a wrist shot past Kokko's glove.

Wright opened the scoring at 2:24 of the second after missing the previous eight games because of an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone played his 400th game for the franchise.

Up next

Kraken: At Colorado on Thursday night.

Golden Knights: Host Utah in the first round of the playoffs.