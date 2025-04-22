Golden Knights tie the series 1-1 with a Game 2 loss against the Wild

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights couldn't improve on their 1-0 series lead in Game 2 of their 1st round series with the Minnesota Wild, falling 5-2 as the series is evened at 1.

Minnesota takes Game 2



Looking to bounce back on Thursday night in Game 3 — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 23, 2025

While the Knights started ice cold, the Wild started red hot with three unanswered goals in the 1st period. Minnesota striked again early in the 2nd period to make it a 4-0 score after just 24 minutes of game time.

It took Vegas 32 minutes of game time to get on the board with Noah Hanifin's first goal of this postseason. A 4-1 score entering the final frame, Tomas Hertl's second goal of the playoffs cut the VGK deficit to just two.

Vegas' comeback effort proves to be too little too late, failing to score the rest of the way. A Minnesota empty-net goal with a few minutes left ices the Wild win.

With the series now tied at 1 win apiece, the Knights now travel to Minnesota to visit the Wild in Game 3 Thursday night at 6 p.m. Watch the game on Vegas 34.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights began their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff run in the win column, and they hope it's only the beginning.

Nick Walters went to City National Arena to talk to the team ahead of Game 2.

'It's a long journey': With 1-0 series lead, Golden Knights 'staying even-keeled' entering Game 2 vs Wild

The Guys in Gold used two 3rd-period Brett Howden goals to take down the Minnesota Wild 4-2 in Game 1 of Round 1 on the night of Easter Sunday.

The VGK secured a 1-0 series lead over the Wild. Many players used Monday to rest up before Game 2 on Tuesday, while others attended the team's optional skate at City National Arena.

The team is chasing a second Stanley Cup win in three seasons and has been vocal in their belief that they can accomplish the mighty feat. With that big picture in mind, the Knights are taking a long postseason day by day.

"It's a long journey," VGK defenseman Brayden McNabb told Walters at Monday's press conference. "You don't want to get ahead of yourself. You don't want to win one game and think you're winning the Cup or lose one game and think you're out of it. So it's staying even-keeled throughout the whole process."

A day in between games is an off day for many players, but it's a big day for coaches, especially after the first game of a series.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy and assistants used Monday to watch tape and make tweaks to the game plan accordingly.

"Especially this time of year, it's the chess match, so to speak," Cassidy said. "Right after a game, 'OK, what do we see, what did we see going in that changed.' Against us earlier this year, Minnesota's D did not pinch very often. Last night, 1st period, they're up on our wingers."

"So I enjoy days like today where we look at the game from yesterday and see things you maybe didn't see in real-time," Cassidy said.

29-9-3 at the comfort of the Fortress this season, the Knights will feed off the playoff energy on home ice to help beat Marc-Andre Fleury's Wild and advance to Round 2.

"It's always loud here in the regular season," Cassidy told Walters. "In the playoffs, it's going to be another level. That's part of the anticipation coming to the rink knowing that's going to be there."

"We won game 1, which is great, but you need to win four games to win the series," McNabb said. "We got an opportunity at home tomorrow, and that's where our mindset is right now."

Puck drop is at 8 p.m.

See the full schedule for Round 1 of the Playoffs here.



Where to Watch

All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.