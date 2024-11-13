Golden Knights start Fathers Trip on the road against the Anaheim Ducks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights head back on the road to face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Honda Center to kick off their annual Fathers Trip.

Vegas 34

KnightTime+

FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

The Golden Knights have a 9-0-1 record all-time in games played during Fathers Trips and a 10-4-1 record on Ducks' home ice.

Jack Eichel is on a three-game point streak with eight points in three games.

Watch out for Mark Stone as he is five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight.

Other milestones to look out for:



Bruce Cassidy is three wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin is six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson is eight points away from 300 career points

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.