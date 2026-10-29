LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A photograph from 2019 still brings back special memories for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore.

It shows his grandmother, Kay Darlington, dropping the ceremonial puck at a Golden Knights game during Hockey Fights Cancer night.

"That photo kind of pops up on my phone now and again," Theodore said. "It's just crazy to look back and just be really proud of it."

Darlington battled breast cancer twice before her death in June 2020. Seven years after that memorable night on the ice, her name continues to make a difference for women across Southern Nevada.

WATCH | Golden Knights' Shea Theodore helps raise over $450K for breast cancer patients

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore helps raise over $450K for Las Vegas breast cancer patients

On Wednesday, Theodore and Comprehensive Cancer Centers announced $50,000 in new funding for Kay's Power Play, an initiative established in Darlington's honor in 2020.

The donation includes $25,000 each for Susan G. Komen Nevada and Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors, bringing the initiative's cumulative contributions to more than $450,000.

The funding helps provide mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women, including those younger than 40 whose screenings may not be covered by insurance. It also supports breast cancer patients through financial assistance, emotional support and essential supplies.

For Dr. Rupesh Parikh of Comprehensive Cancer Centers, the initiative carries a particularly personal meaning.

Parikh helped care for Darlington during her battle with breast cancer and remembers the impression she left on those around her.

"She was kind. She humbled us with her stories," Parikh said. "She actually traveled from Mexico to come see us."

But what stood out most was her devotion to her loved ones.

"She talked about being there for her family, and she didn't want her family to suffer," he said.

That commitment to family remains central to the initiative bearing her name.

Beyond the financial contributions, Theodore hopes Kay's Power Play encourages women to prioritize their health and seek potentially lifesaving screenings.

"Just get detected," Theodore said. "Early detection saves lives, and I think that's the real message for everyone here today."

Now in its seventh year, the initiative continues to connect Southern Nevada women with resources that might otherwise be out of reach.

And while Darlington is no longer here to see the impact, Theodore believes she would be proud of what has grown from her story.

"I think she'd be thrilled," Theodore said. "Just the amount of money that's been raised and put to good use is definitely special."