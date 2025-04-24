Golden Knights look to regain series lead against Minnesota Wild in quest for the Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights head on the road for the first time this postseason to face off against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Golden Knights fell to the Wild, 5-2, in Game 2 of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena as Minnesota evened up the series.

The Golden Knights are now guaranteed to return to The Fortress for a Game 5 in the first round.

Before the Golden Knights took flight to Minnesota, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy highlighted puck management as a crucial key to regaining their form.

“We didn't take care of the puck,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Typically, when things don't go well for us, that's where it starts. You're giving their best players easy offense in the playoffs. It's a bad formula."

Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

See the full schedule for Round 1 of the Playoffs here.



Where to Watch

All seven games for the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round will be broadcast on Vegas 34 "The Spot" and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.