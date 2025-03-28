Golden Knights look to extend win streak to five against Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are aiming for their fifth straight win as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks Friday.

Jack Eichel recorded his fifth career hat trick in the win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The hat trick was the fifth of the season for the Golden Knights, marking a new franchise high in a single campaign.

Eichel continues to increase the Vegas franchise record for most points in a single season, tallying 10 points in his last four games, including a three-game goal streak.

With his return on Tuesday against the Wild, Shea Theodore played in his 500th game as a Golden Knight.

The Golden Knights first faced off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 18, falling 5-3, for the first regulation loss in franchise history at United Center. The Golden Knights bounced back in the second game against the Blackhawks on Feb. 27 at T-Mobile, winning the matchup 7-5.

Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m.

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.