Eichel's hat trick leads Golden Knights over Wild 5-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored three goals for his fifth career hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also scored, and Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone each had two assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Pacific Division leaders, who won their fourth straight.

Marcus Johansson scored a goal and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in two nights.

The Golden Knights scored three times in the final 5:03 to put the game out of reach. Just 13 seconds after Minnesota's Ryan Hartman took a high-sticking penalty, Eichel scored his second of the night to give Vegas a 3-1 lead.

After Pearson scored into an empty net, Eichel slipped a wrist shot between Fleury and the left post. It was Eichel's first hat trick since March 19, 2023.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Shea Theodore was activated from the long-term injured list. The veteran defensemen hadn’t played since injuring his arm during the Four Nations Face-Off in February. His addition was especially timely after fellow defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a pregame scratch due to injury.

Wild: Minnesota continues to struggle offensively without injured forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. After getting shut out in Dallas on Monday night, the Wild managed just four shots on goal in the first period and didn't even get a shot on net during their only power play of the game.

Key moment

The Wild appeared to have tied it 2-2 midway through the third period when Marco Rossi tipped a high shot past Hill. But the goal was immediately disallowed as officials ruled Rossi touched the puck with a high stick.

Key stat

Minnesota has scored just 33 goals in 16 games since the NHL returned from its extended February break.

Up next

The Wild host Washington on Thursday, and the Golden Knights visit Chicago on Friday.

