Golden Knights host Hurricanes for Military Appreciation Knight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2) are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes (10-3-0) for Military Appreciation Knight. Puck drops tonight at 7 p.m.

We are eternally grateful for all who serve and have served 🇺🇸 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/LTKfTNRY4Q — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 11, 2024

It's a lone home game sandwiched in between a pair of two-game road trips. The Knights went 1-0-1 over their last two games at the Edmonton Oilers and at the Seattle Kraken.

VGK are a perfect 8-0 at the Fortress so far this season. Vegas' last home game was an overtime win in the team's first-ever regular season matchup with the Utah Hockey Club.

"Vegas Born" will be without captain Mark Stone on Monday night, who will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury. The Knights are also without forward Victor Olofsson and defenseman Nic Hague, both of whom are still on IR.

VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday morning that Olofsson "turned a corner" in his recovery from a lower-body injury but will not travel in the team's upcoming road trip.

The Hurricanes provide the Knights with one of the toughest tests in their young season. After the Veteran's Day matchup, Vegas will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and Utah on Friday.



Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.